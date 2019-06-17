Former VP Biden says he’ll win South Carolina in the 2020 election

Meet the Candidate: Joe Biden Joe Biden is back on the campaign trail. Here's a quick look at the 2020 presidential contender. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Joe Biden is back on the campaign trail. Here's a quick look at the 2020 presidential contender.

While speaking at a presidential forum in Washington D.C., Joe Biden made a prediction about the upcoming 2020 election: if he’s the Democratic nominee, he’s going to take home South Carolina.

The former Vice President and Democratic frontrunner made the declaration while speaking at the Poor People’s Campaign Forum at Trinity University.

“I plan on winning Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, believe it or not,” Biden said Monday. He added he believes he will win Texas and Florida as well.

South Carolina Republicans disagreed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Bless Joe’s heart, he’s more likely to find a unicorn with a four-leaf clover in its mouth than a win in South Carolina,” S.C. Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick tweeted.

He was joined at the forum by other presidential hopefuls, including U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, among others.

As polling data for the Democratic primary continues to come out, Biden has maintained a comfortable lead since before he declared. Polls in South Carolina are no exception.

In a June poll by the Post and Courier, 37% of respondents showed the most interest in Biden, with Warren coming in second with 17%.

A March poll pitted Biden against Trump, having Trump winning by four percentage points.

Trump won South Carolina with 54% of the vote during the 2016 election. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton came in second with 40.7% of the vote.