2020 presidential hopeful to campaign for SC State House candidate
As 22 presidential hopefuls descend on Columbia to mingle with South Carolina politicos, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton will be making grassroots activism the focus of his campaign stops, according to a statement from his campaign.
After attending U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s “world famous” fish fry and speaking at both the S.C. Democratic Party Convention and the Planned Parenthood forum, the Massachusetts congressman will also be heading to the Upstate for several stops.
Moulton will kick off the day Sunday by attending church services at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Spartanburg. Afterward, he will be meeting with S.C. Sen. Glenn Reese at 12:30 p.m.
At 2:30 p.m., Moulton will be campaigning door-to-door with State House candidate Carrie Counton, who is running for the District 19 seat, in Greenville. Afterward, he will meet with Greenville Democrats.
