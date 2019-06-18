Elections

Kamala Harris plans South Carolina rally, meet and greets

Along with attending the S.C. Democratic Party Convention and a forum hosted by Planned Parenthood, 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has planned several other campaign stops across the Palmetto State’s capital.

Harris will kick off the weekend Friday with a women’s meet and greet event at a home in Columbia on Elm Abode Terrace at 4 p.m. 

Afterward, she will be holding a convention kick-off party at 5:30 p.m. Hickory Tavern, which will be attended by several prominent South Carolina Democrats, including county party leaders and former S.C. State Rep. Bakari Sellers. The event will proceed the S.C. Democratic Party Blue Palmetto Dinner, which Harris will also be attending.

She will end the day by attending U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s fish fry.

Saturday, Harris will hold a pre-convention rally at the Columbia Convention Center, starting at 8:45 a.m.

She’ll end the day by speaking at the S.C. Democratic Party Convention and the Planned Parenthood Presidential Forum.

This won’t be the first time Harris has discussed abortion and reproductive rights in South Carolina. In May, Harris released a policy that would curb state laws limiting access to abortions during a town hall at Wofford College.

Emily Bohatch

