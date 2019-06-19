Beto O’Rouke to rally with Columbia supporters this weekend

Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke draws hundreds in Rock Hill Democratic Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke made a campaign stop in Rock Hill Friday afternoon. O'Rourke was met by Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys and members of the Friendship Nine before visiting a large crowd at Amelie's Bakery. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Democratic Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke made a campaign stop in Rock Hill Friday afternoon. O'Rourke was met by Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys and members of the Friendship Nine before visiting a large crowd at Amelie's Bakery.

Former U.S. representative and presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke will be making several appearances in Columbia as he and 21 other 2020 Democratic contenders appear in South Carolina this weekend.

Along with attending U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s “World Famous Fish Fry,” O’Rourke will be holding a rally and speaking at a forum and at the S.C. Democratic Party Convention.

O’Rourke will kick off his day Saturday by speaking at the presidential forum hosted by Planned Parenthood on the University of South Carolina’s campus. The Texas Democrat is scheduled to speak at 2:50 p.m.

After he leaves the Planned Parenthood forum, O’Rourke will be hosting a rally at Pearlz on Gervais Street ahead of his appearance on the stage of the Democratic Convention. Doors for the rally open at 3:15 p.m.

O’Rourke will take the stage at the convention at 5 p.m.