Cory Booker plans meeting with voters across Columbia Saturday

What Cory Booker said during King Day rally in SC Sen. Cory Booker speaks at the 19th annual King Day at the Dome rally at the SC State House.

Cory Booker, among several other 2020 presidential hopefuls, is taking advantage of his trip to speak at the South Carolina Democratic Convention by scheduling several other stops across the Palmetto State’s capital this weekend.

Along with speaking at the convention and a forum hosted by Planned Parenthood and attending the Democratic Party’s Blue Palmetto Dinner, the New Jersey Senator will be meeting with voters across Columbia Saturday, according to his campaign.

Saturday, Booker will kick off the day by hosting a faith breakfast at Grace Christian Ministry on Monticello Road. The breakfast will start at 9 a.m.

Then, he will head over to Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop on North Main Street to talk with voters at 11 a.m.

After speaking at the forum at 3:55 p.m., Booker will hold a volunteer and supporter walk at the USC Alumni Center, starting at 4:20 p.m. Booker will speak at the convention afterward.

At the end of the day, Booker will meet with S.C. Democratic Party delegates at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center at 6:05 p.m.