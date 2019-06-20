Presidential hopeful to grab a beer with young voters during Columbia visit

Sen. Michael Bennet Submitted photo

One of 22 presidential hopefuls coming to Columbia this weekend, Sen. Michael Bennet has planned several stops in South Carolina’s capital city, according to his campaign

The Colorado Congressman will kick off the weekend Friday by attending a reception for the Young Democrats of South Carolina. The event will be held at World of Beer on Gervais Street at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Bennet will be attending the S.C. Democratic Party’s Blue Palmetto Dinner at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. After that, he is scheduled to speak at U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s “world famous” fish fry.

Saturday, Bennet will kick off the weekend by hosting a lunch with Democratic leaders at Blue Marlin on Lincoln Street. The lunch will begin at noon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bennet will end the weekend by attending the S.C. Democratic Party Convention and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund Forum.