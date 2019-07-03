2020 hopeful de Blasio plans town hall with Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin

New York City Mayor and Presidential hopeful Bill de Blasio will make his way to Columbia this weekend for 2020 campaign stops, including holding a town hall with the city’s mayor.

De Blasio will kick off his weekend Saturday with a house party with local Democrats. The event, hosted by city councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, will be open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m., according to de Blasio’s campaign.

Sunday, morning, de Blasio will meet with church leaders at two Columbia places of worship: the First Nazareth Baptist Church and the Zion Baptist Church.

At 1 p.m. de Blasio will attend a town hall hosted by Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. The event will take place at the Lourie Center.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Benjamin has long held a coveted endorsement for 2020 candidates. The Columbia mayor also serves in the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which has raised his profile to the national level and connected him with politicians across the country.

This isn’t the first time Benjamin has co-hosted an event with a 2020 contender. He hosted a forum with U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris in February and another town hall with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Benjamin also led former Congressman Beto O’Rourke on a tour of Columbia’s downtown.