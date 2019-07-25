2020 presidential hopeful’s family to campaign in Columbia, other SC cities

On a trip for her husband’s 2020 presidential campaign, New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray will be returning to South Carolina to stump for Mayor Bill de Blasio, according to a statement from the campaign.

McCray will be accompanied by her and de Blasio’s 21-year-old son, Dante de Blasio, for campaign stops in Columbia, Sumter and cities in the Pee Dee.

The trip will kick off Friday when McCray and Dante de Blasio will appear in Columbia for a happy hour with young professionals and Democrats. The event will take place at the Twisted Spur at 6 p.m.

Saturday, the pair will campaign in Sumter, holding a met and greet with local Democrats at Jeffrey Lampkin’s Country Boy Kitchen. The event will start at noon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Later that day, McCray and her son will head to Hartsville for a meet and greet with the Darlington County Women’s Democratic Council. The event will be held at the Jerusalem Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, the duo will head to Florence for more events, though details have yet to be announced.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC election 2020 presidential hopeful’s wife to campaign in the Upstate July 10, 2019 03:31 PM