Cory Booker to address white nationalism, gun violence at Emanuel AME Church stop

2020 hopeful Cory Booker visits Toliver’s Mane Event barbershop in Columbia, SC U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, visited Toliver's Mane Event barbershop in Columbia, South Carolina, in June to speak to black voters as he campaigns to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, visited Toliver's Mane Event barbershop in Columbia, South Carolina, in June to speak to black voters as he campaigns to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020.

Days after two mass shootings claimed the lives of more than 30 people, U.S. Senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Cory Booker will visit the site of another mass shooting, according to a statement from his campaign.

The New Jersey Democrat will be speaking about gun violence and white nationalism at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, where four years ago, nine worshipers were killed by a white supremacist.

Booker’s speech will begin at about 9:30 a.m.

The event comes on the tail of a tragic weekend, which saw mass shootings at a Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas, and a crowded downtown district in Dayton, Ohio.

Police officials have called the El Paso shooting a case of “domestic terrorism” committed by a 21-year-old white supremacist.

In the hours after the shooting in Dayton, Booker issued a statement, calling out President Donald Trump for “sowing the seeds of hatred.”

The stop at Mother Emanuel AME Church is the last of Booker’s latest trip to South Carolina, which included a town hall Monday and meet and greets Tuesday.