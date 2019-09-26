Lindsey Graham opponent to get boost from 2020 presidential hopeful

Presidential candidate Cory Booker visits Conway, SC Democratic presidential candidate and US New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, campaigned at the Bucksport Senior Center in Conway, S.C. sharing his vision for the future that would combat gun violence and healthcare Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Democratic presidential candidate and US New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, campaigned at the Bucksport Senior Center in Conway, S.C. sharing his vision for the future that would combat gun violence and healthcare

A U.S. Senate candidate campaigning in South Carolina will get a boost from 2020 presidential hopeful Cory Booker in his efforts to win over the support of Democrats across the state.

The senator from New Jersey is returning to South Carolina this weekend to campaign for Jaime Harrison, according to a statement from Booker’s campaign. Harrison is running for the Democratic nomination and the chance to unseat Republican Lindsey Graham.

Booker will attend Harrison’s official campaign kick-off event in Orangeburg Sunday at Memorial Plaza at 3 p.m. The stop gives Booker a chance to connect with Democrats who are excited about the potential for Harrison, the party favorite in the race, to compete statewide, a goal that has long eluded Democrats in South Carolina.

“Pumped to have my good friend @CoryBooker join us in Orangeburg on Sunday to help kickoff this movement to defeat Lindsey Graham and bring hope back to South Carolina,” Harrison tweeted about Booker, who he’s known since their days at Yale, Thursday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Earlier in the day, Booker will be hosting a block party in Columbia. The party will be held at Booker’s South Carolina campaign headquarters at 2361 Taylor St. at 1 p.m.

The stop will be Booker’s first in South Carolina since early August, when he took to the pulpit at Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church to call for lawmakers to close the loophole named after the city. Since 2018, Booker has racked up nearly 40 campaign stops across South Carolina.

Though Harrison is running against Senate heavyweight Graham, the Democrat has managed to amass a small army of donors, raking in more than $1.8 million through June, the last fundraising quarter available from the Federal Elections Commission. The haul is unprecedented for a South Carolina Democrat in a U.S. Senate race.

Still, Harrison is facing a well-connected and cash-rich Graham, who has reported raising $9.6 million, according to available federal campaign finance data.

Booker has struggled to gain support in South Carolina, consistently polling between 2-6% since May 2019, with the most recent polls showing him at only 2%. Harrison, on the other hand, remains popular with Palmetto State Democrats and national officials alike.