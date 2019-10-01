Former VP Joe Biden returning to Columbia for HBCU forum

SHARE COPY LINK

After experiencing a drop in the polls, Vice President Joe Biden is returning to South Carolina to rally supporters.

Biden will return to the Palmetto State to participate in a Columbia criminal justice forum, according to officials with the 2020 hopeful’s campaign.

The forum will be held Oct. 26 and 27 at Benedict College and will be hosted by Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and the National Black Police Association. It will focus on criminal justice reform and how it affects the African American community.

The day and time Biden will be speaking has not yet been confirmed.

Biden is one of several 2020 hopefuls lined up to participate in the event at Benedict College. He will be joined by U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren.

Biden has been battling opponents for the position as Democratic front runner recently, including in a Quinnipiac University poll which placed him behind U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren nationally. In South Carolina, though, the most recent polls give him a hefty lead of 43%, with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Warren polling about 25 percentage points behind.