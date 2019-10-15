What’s going on with SC’s GOP presidential primary? Join The State for a live Q&A

Since the South Carolina Republican party’s leaders voted to cancel its presidential preference primary on Sept. 7, questions swirled about whether the move would stick.

On Oct. 1, former U.S. Congressman Bob Inglis and fellow Republican Frank Heindel filed a lawsuit against the S.C. GOP, alleging the decision violated state law and party rules. Days later, they asked a judge to force the party to hold the Republican presidential primary.

Republican officials asked the same judge to toss the legal challenge completely, arguing that voters don’t directly chose the party’s candidate during a primary anyway.

The case will see its day in court Friday.

But before a judge decides the fate of the “First in the South” Republican primary, there remain unanswered questions. What does the law say about whether political parties can cancel presidential primaries? What can Republican voters do if they don’t want to cast a ballot for Trump? Is there a way for former SC Gov. and U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford to appear on the ballot in his home state?

Join The State’s Emily Bohatch Thursday for an on-the-record Q&A about the ins and outs over the battle for South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary. You can chat with other members of the SC community and get an inside peek at what it’s like to report on this ongoing controversy.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: In the comment section at the bottom of this story.

Learn more: Email ebohatch@thestate.com or nnaik@thestate.com to get more information about the live chat, or for help in creating a commenting account.

