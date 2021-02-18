Deputies shoot suspect who barricaded himself and set house on fire, SC officials say

A barricaded suspect was taken to a hospital after a shooting in South Carolina, cops say. Photo by Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A barricaded suspect accused of setting a house on fire was shot by deputies in South Carolina, officials said.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it was called Wednesday night to Coward, a town roughly 60 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach.

That’s where officials say a suspect started a house fire and shot a weapon.

“At a point during the incident the suspect exited the house and opened fire on deputies again, who returned fire,” Maj. Michael M. Nunn said in a news release.

The suspect, a man whose name wasn’t provided, was injured and taken to a hospital, according to WBTW and WMBF.

No one from the sheriff’s office was hurt, Nunn said.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate the incident. That agency didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Thursday morning.