Couple didn’t plan for Valentine’s gifts — but SC lottery ticket gave them a big one

A couple decided to skip Valentine’s Day gifts this year — but ended up with a sweet surprise in South Carolina.

The husband stuck to their original plan until he brought home a scratch-off worth $300,000, the S.C. Education Lottery said this week.

“He placed a scratched, winning lottery ticket in her hand,” officials said in a news release. “At first she wasn’t quite sure what she was looking at.”

Though his wife couldn’t believe it at first, their windfall was the real deal.

It turns out, the husband had stopped at Hare Pritam 2018 Inc., a convenience store in the Spartanburg County town of Lyman. That’s where officials said he spent $10 to try his luck on the Go Green game.

Later, he discovered the ticket he bought beat 1-in-780,000 odds to win the game’s top prize, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

“It was crazy,” the wife said in the news release. “I didn’t get him anything.”

“We’re over the moon,” she added.

The lottery didn’t reveal the names of the couple, who kept $207,000 after taxes, according to lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong.

It’s not the first time a married pair has celebrated a big prize.

In North Carolina, a woman found out her husband bought a winning $100,000 lottery ticket the same week she scored a smaller prize, McClatchy News reported in September.

