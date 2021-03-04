Couple had three items on SC grocery list. Adding a lottery ticket paid off big time

A South Carolina couple won big after adding a lottery ticket to their grocery list. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A lottery ticket wasn’t on a couple’s grocery list — but making that extra purchase paid off big time in South Carolina.

It turns out, the ticket that the husband picked up won $100,000 in the Powerball game, the S.C. Education Lottery said Wednesday in a news release.

The husband tried his luck during the couple’s trip to a Food Lion supermarket in Summerville, a town roughly 25 miles northwest of Charleston. They had only planned to get three items: “hamburger, spaghetti sauce and hot wings,” the wife told lottery officials.

Early one morning, the husband realized the fourth item he bought matched enough numbers to win big in a Powerball drawing.

“It’s surreal,” his wife told the S.C. Education Lottery. “We bought one ticket and won.”

The couple kept $69,000 after taxes, according to lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong.

The pair’s lucky ticket wasn’t the only one sold in Summerville.

Another lottery player got a windfall after spending $10 on a Go Green scratch-off game, according to a separate news release. The ticket she snagged at a Circle K store was worth $300,000.

“It was my lucky day,” said the unnamed winner, who beat 1-in-780,000 odds.

Officials also didn’t release the names of the husband and wife winners.

