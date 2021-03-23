Woman missing since a night out with friends is found dead, South Carolina cops say

A missing Sumter, South Carolina, woman has been found dead nearly a week after she disappeared, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 23-year-old woman who went missing after a night out with friends last week has been found dead, according to South Carolina police.

Rebecca Danielle Brown, of Sumter, was last seen at the Sumter Stop convenience store on March 17, McClatchy News reported. Brown was with friends but “walked off,” and was reported missing after 9 p.m.

Rebecca Danielle Brown was reported missing by the Sumter Police Department. Sumter Police Department

The Sumter Stop, which is located on South Guignard Drive, is about 14 miles from Brown’s home, McClatchy reported.

Authorities carried out a search on the ground and from the air on March 17, the Sumter Police Department said in a statement. Specialized K-9 units were also brought in by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

But Brown wouldn’t be found until nearly a week later, when a passerby spotted the body around noon Tuesday and called 911, according to police.

Brown’s body was discovered by South Guignard Drive, lying in a grassy area near the road, according to police.

It’s not clear how she died, but her death is being “treated as suspicious,” police said. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.