Burning vehicle blocks traffic on major Columbia highway during commute, SC cops say
Traffic was blocked on a major highway running through Columbia Wednesday evening during the rush hour commute, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.
A burning vehicle caused multiple northbound lanes to be closed on Interstate 77, SCDOT tweeted.
The vehicle fire that blocked two of three lanes was reported just after 5:30 p.m., according to the tweet.
Information on what caused the fire, or injuries was not available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
