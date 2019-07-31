Burning vehicle blocks traffic on major Columbia highway during commute, SC cops say

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

Traffic was blocked on a major highway running through Columbia Wednesday evening during the rush hour commute, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.

A burning vehicle caused multiple northbound lanes to be closed on Interstate 77, SCDOT tweeted.

The vehicle fire that blocked two of three lanes was reported just after 5:30 p.m., according to the tweet.

Information on what caused the fire, or injuries was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.