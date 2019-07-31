Traffic

Burning vehicle blocks traffic on major Columbia highway during commute, SC cops say

Traffic was blocked on a major highway running through Columbia Wednesday evening during the rush hour commute, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.

A burning vehicle caused multiple northbound lanes to be closed on Interstate 77, SCDOT tweeted.

The vehicle fire that blocked two of three lanes was reported just after 5:30 p.m., according to the tweet.

Information on what caused the fire, or injuries was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

