Fatal crash blocks traffic on major Midlands highway, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that caused issues for drivers traveling on a major Midlands highway Wednesday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The fatal collision occurred on Interstate 20 at the 72 mile marker, Lance Cpl. David Jones tweeted. That is on the north side of Columbia, at Farrow Road.

The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Two of the three eastbound lanes were blocked following the wreck, Jones said. Troopers are working to clear the highway and investigate the collision.

Traffic backed up miles before the site of the crash, where vehicles are moving at an average speed of 17 mph, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. All the lanes reopened just before 2:30 p.m., according to SCDOT.

Information on what caused the crash was not available.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts told The State that a medical condition could have led to the collision.

The identity of the person who was killed will be released after the Coroner’s Office contacts the next of kin.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.