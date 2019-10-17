After hitting brick wall, motorcycle rider killed in Columbia crash, coroner says

A Columbia man died after crashing his motorcycle into a brick wall, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

The wreck happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Overhill Road in Columbia, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release. That’s less than a half mile from Richland Northeast High School.

Frank Brown, Jr., lost control of the motorcycle and hit the brick wall, according to the news release.

The 49-year-old was not wearing a helmet and suffered blunt force trauma to the head in the collision, Watts said after an autopsy was performed.

Brown died at the scene.

Both the coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

The wreck is the latest incident in a spate of deadly crashes on South Carolina roads involving motorcycles and mopeds. It was the second fatal motorcycle collision on Wednesday, as another Columbia man died when his motorcycle was hit while he was riding in Newberry County, The State reported.

Through Oct. 13, 103 motorcyclists have died on state roads and highways, compared to 95 in 2018, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

