Harley-Davidson rider killed in motorcycle crash on highway in SC, police say

A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Saturday on a major highway in South Carolina, officials said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 4 p.m., close to the 10 mile marker on Interstate 20, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s near Exit 11 in Graniteville, and about 40 miles west of Lexington County.

Richard Schadle was identified as the man who died after his 2004 Harley-Davidson ran off the right side of I-20 and smashed into a guardrail, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

The 75-year-old Augusta, Georgia resident was not wearing a helmet when the motorcycle veered off a westbound lane on I-20, according to Collins.

Schadle was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he died at about 5 p.m., Ables said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No other injuries were reported in the collision.

One of the westbound lanes on I-20 was closed because of the crash, and traffic was backed up for about an hour, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

Information on what caused the Harley-Davidson to run off the interstate was not available, but the wreck remains under investigation by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Toxicology test results are pending, according to Ables.

Through Friday afternoon, 82 motorcycle riders are among the 741 people that have been killed on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety. In those collisions, 59 crash victims were not wearing a helmet, DPS reported.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

Schadle was at least the 21st person killed in an Aiken County crash in 2020, and the third motorcycle rider, according to DPS.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.