Blythewood woman killed in collision, Richland County coroner says

A woman was killed in an early-morning crash on a Columbia road, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Shirley Cornelius died after being taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release. Watts said the 51-year-old Blythewood resident’s cause of death was blunt chest trauma.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Leesburg Road and Fontana Drive, according to the release. That’s near the junction with U.S. 378 and Interstate 77.

Information on what caused the crash, or if any other vehicles were involved, was not made available by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

There was no word if Cornelius was wearing a seat belt.

The collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

