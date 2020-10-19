One dead days after collision at busy Richland County intersection, SC cops say

One person died Sunday, days after a car crash in Richland County that left two others hospitalized, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee.

A 1997 Jeep Cherokee and a 2007 Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Farrow and Hardscrabble roads, Lee said. That’s near Midlands Tech’s northeast campus, and close to the junction with Interstate 77.

The Honda was heading south on Farrow Road when it attempted to make a left turn onto Hardscrabble Road and was hit by the northbound Jeep, according to Lee.

A passenger in the Honda died, Lee said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the passenger after notifying the next of kin and performing an autopsy.

Both the driver of the Honda and the Jeep were hurt and taken to an area hospital, according to Lee. Further information on their conditions was not available.

All three occupants in the Honda and Jeep were wearing seat belts, according to Lee.

There was no word on possible criminal charges, but the wreck is being investigated by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through Friday afternoon, 780 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

This was at least the 38th person killed in a Richland County crash in 2020, according to DPS. It was the second fatal collision in Richland County over the weekend reported by the Highway Patrol.

On Oct. 17, an 11-year-old Columbia boy was killed in a crash at the intersection of North Springs Road and North Trace Court, according to the coroner’s office. Two other passengers in the same vehicle were hurt and also taken to an area hospital, the coroner’s office said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.