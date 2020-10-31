The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Traffic

Driver dies in Lexington County wreck near I-77

A driver died after a single car wreck near Interstate 77 and U.S. Highway 321, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Trooper Sonny Collins reported that the driver ran into a ditch and hit a bridge while on the entrance ramp of I-77 and highway 321, also known as the Charleston Highway. The wreck happened at about 3 a.m.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Collins said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim after next-of-kin is informed.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service