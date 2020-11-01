Three killed in multi-vehicle collision on Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says

Three people were killed in a crash on a Midlands road, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 6 p.m. Saturday on S.C. 45, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.

Two people in a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria, and another person in a 1992 Cadillac, died in the head-on crash, according to Collins.

The Ford and Cadillac were heading in opposite directions when they collided on the road outside of Eutawville, Collins said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the people after notifying their families.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

None of the occupants of the vehicles wore a seat belt, according to Collins.

Information on what led to the head-on wreck was not available, but the crash is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 845 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety. Of those, 573 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 304 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

There have been at least 30 people killed in Orangeburg County crashes in 2020, and seat belts were not used in at least 22 of the collisions, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.