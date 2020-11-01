Crash near Malfunction Junction backs up traffic for miles

Drivers were stuck in a traffic jam near the area called Malfunction Junction following a Sunday afternoon crash.

The collision happened at about 11:40 a.m. near Exit 106 on a section of Interstate 26 in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. That’s the exit for St. Andrews Road in Columbia, near the line with Richland County.

An eastbound lane of I-26 was closed, SCDOT tweeted.

No injuries were reported in the wreck, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

I-26 looked like a parking lot, as vehicles were backed up for miles on the eastbound lanes of the highway, traffic cameras showed.

Information on what caused the collision, or the number of vehicles involved was not available.

The wreck was cleared at about 12:40 p.m., but congestion continued to be an issue as far back as Exit 102, which is the junction with S.C. 60/Lake Murray Boulevard.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

