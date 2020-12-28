Gas main break shuts down busy road in Lexington, police say

A stretch of a busy road in Lexington was closed Monday afternoon following a gas main break, police said.

The section of North Lake Drive/S.C. 6 from Azalea Drive to Corley Street was closed, the Lexington Police Department said at about 1 p.m. That’s between Columbia Avenue and West Main Street, near Lexington Elementary School.

Both directions of North Lake Drive were closed, according to police.

Information on what caused the gas leak was not made available.

There was no mention of the school, which is on winter break, being affected according to its website.

Additionally, there was no mention of an evacuation, but police asked people to avoid the area if possible.

Drivers were also asked to use caution when taking detours.

No injuries were reported by the police.

Police did not say how long it would take to repair the gas leak, and when the road would be reopened.

Messages left with the police were not immediately returned.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

