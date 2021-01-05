Crash on highway running through Columbia causes injuries, cops say

Drivers making the Tuesday morning commute through Columbia were delayed following a collision that caused injuries.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on a section of Interstate 77 running through Richland County, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

A southbound lane was closed following the wreck near Exit 6A, according to the tweet. That’s the junction with Shop Road.

Traffic cameras showed emergency responders were also in the area near Exit 5, which is the connection with Bluff Road.

Injuries were reported in the crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Information on the number of people hurt, and their conditions, was not made available.

There was no word on what caused the wreck, or the number of vehicles involved.

AT about 8:15 a.m., the wreck was cleared from I-77, according to SCDOT.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

