Crash blocks section of highway running through Lexington County

A Tuesday afternoon crash in the area near Malfunction Junction blocked all the westbound lanes of a major highway.

Drivers leaving Columbia and heading toward Lexington County on Interstate 20 were delayed following the collision that happened at about 12:20 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck was near Exit 61 on I-20, which is just beyond the Richland County line and is at the junction with U.S. 378 to West Columbia and Lexington.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which was described as a hit-and-run, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Information on the number of vehicles involved was not available, but traffic was backed up for more than a mile, SCDOT cameras showed.

The delays were longer because drivers were unable to move into the open lane because a concrete barrier separated them as part of an ongoing traffic shift on the highway to widen the road.

One lane was still blocked at 12:45 p.m., but there was no word on when the highway would be cleared and all lanes would be reopened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

