One person killed after van crashes into Corvette on road near Lake Murray, cops say

One person was killed in a Tuesday night crash on a Lexington County road near Lake Murray, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 378, near the intersection with Shorty Road, Master Trooper David Jones said. That’s in a waterfront area of Lake Murray close to Southshore Marina.

A 1996 Dodge van was heading west on U.S. 378 when it hit the driver’s side of a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette that was turning left onto the road from a private driveway, according to Jones.

The driver of the Corvette died at the scene, Jones said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the Corvette driver after notifying the next of kin.

The person driving the van was taken to an area hospital, according to Jones. Further information on that driver’s condition was not made available.

Jones said both drivers were wearing seat belts.

No other injuries were reported by the Highway Patrol.

There was no word on possible criminal charges, but the wreck is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Tuesday afternoon, 55 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least six people killed in Lexington County crashes this year, DPS data shows.

Overall, 1,025 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

