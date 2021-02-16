Pedestrian injured in car crash near downtown Columbia, police say

One person was hospitalized following a crash involving multiple vehicles and a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon near downtown Columbia, police said.

A man who was walking in the 5000 block of Garners Ferry Road was taken to an area hospital after the collision, according to the Columbia Police Department. That’s near Rosewood Drive, and about a mile from Beltline Boulevard.

Further information on the man’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported by the police.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, including one with a severely damaged front end, according to the police.

Information on what led to the wreck was not made available, but the crash is being investigated by police.

There was no word if Garner’s Ferry Road was blocked, or if traffic was being delayed.

Through Monday afternoon, 106 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, including 18 pedestrians, state Department of Public Safety data show.

There have been at least six people killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, a total that includes two pedestrians, with one person dying after a Monday afternoon collision, DPS reported.

Overall, 1,025 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.