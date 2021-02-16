One person dies day after crash on Richland County road, SC Highway Patrol says

A pedestrian died a day after being hit by a car while attempting to cross a street in Columbia, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 4:15 p.m. Monday, said Master Trooper David Jones.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross Leesburg Road and was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet that was heading west, according to Jones. The wreck happened near the intersection with Patterson Road, which is within half a mile of a Walmart Supercenter on Garners Ferry Road.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and died there Tuesday, Jones said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the pedestrian after notifying the next of kin.

The driver of the Chevy was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, according to Jones.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on possible criminal charges, but the collision is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Monday afternoon, 106 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, including 18 pedestrians, state Department of Public Safety data show.

There have been at least six people killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, a total that includes two pedestrians, DPS reported.

A male pedestrian was hospitalized following a crash near downtown Columbia Tuesday. Further information on his condition was not made available by the Columbia Police Department.

Overall, 1,025 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

