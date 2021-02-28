Columbia couple killed in crash trying to get help for disabled vehicle, coroner says

Two Columbia residents were killed Saturday morning in a crash on a section of a major highway running through Lexington County.

Frank James Bates, 64, and Bobbie Jenkins, 70, were walking across Interstate 26 when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

Both died at the scene, at the 118 mile marker, according to Master Trooper David Jones of South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s near Exit 116, which is the junction for Interstate 77 toward Charlotte.

At about 4 a.m., Bates and Jenkins were traveling in a vehicle that became disabled in the median of I-26, Fisher said.

They were walking across the westbound lanes when they were hit by a 2012 Ford van that was heading in that direction, according to Jones.

The driver of the van was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, Jones said.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on what caused the couple’s vehicle to become disabled was not available, but the collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 139 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, including 24 pedestrians, state Department of Public Safety data show.

There have been at least 11 people killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, including three pedestrians, DPS data shows.

Overall, 1,036 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.