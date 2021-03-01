Car crash on highway running through Lexington County leaves one dead, SC cops say

One person was killed Sunday in a car crash on a major interstate running through Lexington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 11 a.m. near the 1 mile marker on Interstate 77, Master Trooper David Jones said. That’s the connection for U.S. 21, U.S. 176, and U.S. 321 in Cayce.

A 2013 Toyota Avalon was heading north on I-77 when the car ran off the left side of highway and crashed into a tree, according to Jones.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Jones said.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

Information on what caused the Toyota to veer off I-77 was not available, but the collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 139 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least 12 people killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, DPS data shows.

Overall, 1,036 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

