Driver killed when truck runs over car on interstate, SC cops say

One person was killed after a truck crashed into a car on a major interstate early Sunday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 4:15 a.m. on Interstate 20, said Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The wreck caused at least one westbound lane on I-20 to be closed at the 13 mile marker until about 7 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation said. That’s near Exit 11 in Aiken, which is the connection to Bettis Academy Road and Graniteville.

Both a 1996 Mazda 626 and a 2017 box truck were heading west on I-20 when the car slowed down for traffic, according to Lee.

The truck smashed into the rear of the Mazda and rode over the top of the car, Lee said.

The car then spun out into the interstate and the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was ejected, according to Lee.

The driver of the Mazda died, but there was no word if it happened at the scene of the wreck.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

The truck driver was also wearing a seat belt, Lee said.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

Information on any possible criminal charges was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 151 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least three people killed in Aiken County crashes in 2021, DPS data shows.

Overall, 1,036 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

