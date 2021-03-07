Man dies in Richland County hospital after crash on Midlands road, coroner says

A Midlands man was killed in a car crash on Saturday, according to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

Derrick Roddell Hopkins Jr. died in the single-vehicle collision, Coroner Robbie Baker said in a Sunday news release.

At about 1:30 p.m., the 28-year-old Sumter resident was in a wreck near the intersection of Highway 53 and Fullard Road, according to the release. That’s in Lynchburg, about 4 miles from the junction of U.S. 378 and Interstate 95.

Hopkins was taken to a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County where he died, Baker said.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the release.

Information on the cause of the crash was not made available, but it’s being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no word if Hopkins was wearing a seat belt.

Through Friday afternoon, 151 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least three people killed in Sumter County crashes in 2021, DPS data shows.

Overall, 1,036 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

