Lexington woman killed in head-on crash that sends others to hospital, officials say

A Lexington woman was killed in a head-on crash that left two other drivers hospitalized, officials said.

Kayla Marie Troutman, 32, died at the scene of the wreck that happened during the Monday morning commute, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

Troutman was driving a 2006 Saturn SUV that was involved in a three-vehicle collision, according to Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 7:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of Old Dunbar Road in West Columbia, Fisher said. That’s in the Cayce area near Interstate 26.

The Saturn and a 2014 Honda SUV were heading east on Old Dunbar Road when Troutman’s vehicle crossed left of the center line and smashed into the front of an oncoming flatbed tractor trailer that was traveling in the opposite direction, according to Jones.

That collision caused the 18-wheel truck to cross over the center line and hit the Honda, Jones said.

The drivers of the truck and Honda were taken to an area hospital with what Jones called minor injuries. Further information on their conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts, according to Jones.

Information on what caused the car to veer into the oncoming traffic lane was not available, but the collision continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Monday afternoon, 195 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least 12 people killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.