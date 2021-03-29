Richland County man killed after car crashes into tree is identified by SC coroner

The Midlands man who was killed in a weekend crash was a 29-year-old Gadsden man, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office Monday.

Jason J. Hugenin died in Saturday’s accident, Coroner Naida Rutherford said in a news release.

At about 9 p.m., Hugenin was driving in the Hopkins area, according to the release. A 2005 Honda Accord was heading north on Congaree Road, near the intersection with James Crossing Road, when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, said Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s near Garners Ferry Road and McEntire Joint National Guard Base.

Hugenin, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Jones said.

No other injuries were reported, according to the Highway Patrol, which is still investigating and has not released details on what caused the car to veer off the road.

Through Friday afternoon, 211 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

At least 10 people have been killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

