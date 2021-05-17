Motorcycle rider killed in crash with car on Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says

A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash with a car over the weekend, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle collision happened Sunday at about 10:50 a.m., according to Sgt. Sonny Collins.

Both a 1986 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2011 Infiniti were heading north on U.S. 15 in Sumter County when the wreck occurred, Collins said.

Near the intersection with Lewis Road, the Harley rider made an unlawful lane change and crashed into the car, according to Collins. That’s about 5 miles south of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter.

The motorcycle rider, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, Collins said.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the motorcycle rider after notifying the next of kin.

The person driving the Infiniti was not hurt, according to Collins. There was no word if the car driver was wearing a seat belt.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

This was not the only deadly wreck in Sumter County over the weekend.

A 2019 Dodge Challenger was heading east on U.S. 378, in the Wateree Swamp area, when it ran off the side of the road and hit a tree at about 5 a.m. Saturday, according to Collins.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, and a passenger was taken to an area hospital, Collins said.

Further information on the passenger’s condition was not made available. There was no word if the passenger was wearing a seat belt.

Through Friday afternoon, 42 motorcycle riders were among the 366 people that have been killed on South Carolina roads this year, according to the Department of Public Safety. In those collisions 15 crash victims were not wearing a helmet, DPS reported.

At least 15 people have been killed in Sumter County crashes in 2021, including two motorcycle riders, according to DPS.