SC man killed in overnight motorcycle crash, coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed overnight in a motorcycle crash, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Steven Knox died in the crash in the 300 block of Old Sudlow Lake Road in North Augusta, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release. The 56-year-old Graniteville resident died at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, according to the release.

The wreck happened at about 8:30 p.m., as Knox was heading east on Old Sudlow Lake Road, Ables said.

Knox lost control of the motorcycle, which ran off the road and crashed into a tree, according to the release.

Knox suffered blunt force injuries, Ables said.

Knox was not wearing a helmet, Ables told The State.

No other injuries were reported in the crash that remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Toxicology tests are pending, according to Ables.

Through Friday afternoon, 211 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, including 22 motorcycle riders, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

At least six people have been killed in Aiken County crashes in 2021, and this is the second involving a motorcycle, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.