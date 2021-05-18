Crash causes injuries and blocks interstate heading toward Columbia, SC cops say

Drivers heading to Columbia on Tuesday morning were delayed by a crash on a major highway that caused injuries.

At about 10 a.m., all of the eastbound lanes on Interstate 26 were blocked following the collision near Exit 101 A in Richland County, the South Carolina Department of Transportation aid on Twitter. That’s the exit for Broad River Road.

A two-vehicle collision caused the traffic jam, according to Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck also caused injuries, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported. Information on the number of people who were hurt, and their conditions, was not available.

There was no word on how long it would take to clear the scene and reopen all of the lanes on I-26 heading to downtown Columbia.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes and avoid the area, but those taking I-26 should expect delays, Jones warned.

This is the second day in a row there has been a major backup in that section of I-26. During the Monday morning commute, emergency repairs were needed to replace a road sign for Exits 101 A and 101 B after it was hit.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.