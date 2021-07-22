Lexington man killed in crash identified by coroner’s office

The Lexington man who was killed Wednesday afternoon in a car crash has been publicly identified by the coroner’s office.

Maurice Valentino Myers, 58, died at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Thursday.

The wreck happened at about 12:10 p.m., in the 2000 block of South Lake Drive, according to Fisher. That’s near the intersection with Platt Springs Road, in an area densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants.

Myers was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer west on South Lake Drive when the SUV veered off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SUV flipped over and hit another tree.

After the crash, the Chevy caught on fire, Tidwell said. Myers was entrapped inside the SUV, according to Lexington County officials.

Myers was the only person in the Chevy, according to Tidwell. No other injuries were reported.

Traffic in the area was diverted for 2-3 hours, according to county officials.

There was no word on what caused the Chevy to run off the road, but the collision is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Thursday morning, 574 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least 28 people have been killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, according to DPS.