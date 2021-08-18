USC employee killed in motorcycle crash, Lexington County coroner says

A longtime University of South Carolina employee died more than two weeks after he was in a motorcycle crash.

Morgan Lyle Bevensee was in an area hospital following a July 31 collision, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. The 59-year-old Lexington resident died in the hospital Sunday from the injuries he suffered in the accident, Fisher said.

Bevensee was a fire safety officer at USC, who had worked at the university for 11 years, Assistant Fire Marshall Ben Bowers told The State.

Bevensee was riding a motorcycle on West Columbia Avenue in Batesburg-Leesville when he was hit by another vehicle that failed to yield right of way near the intersection with Oak Street, according to Fisher.

There was no word if Bevensee was wearing a helmet.

No other injuries were reported.

The Batesburg-Leesville Police Department investigated the wreck, but information on possible criminal charges was not available.

Bevensee will be buried Saturday at Lexington Memorial Cemetery following visitation and a funeral service at the Barr-Price Funeral Home’s Lexington Chapel on Northwood Road, according to his obituary. The memorial will begin at 2 p.m.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Bevensee,” Fisher said.

Some of Bevensee’s primary duties at USC included responding to fire alarms and sprinkler calls, along with being a jack-of-all trades who would troubleshoot issues, according to Bowers.

“He was a good guy, a caring guy, and was always willing to help out,” Bowers said. “He loved riding a motorcycle.”

Through Tuesday morning, 92 motorcycle riders were among the 678 people who had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least 33 people have been killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, and three involved a motorcycle, according to DPS.