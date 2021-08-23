Lexington County teen killed when car hits ditch & flips multiple times, coroner says

A Lexington County teenager was killed in a car crash, the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Joshua Ray Brown was the driver who died, Coroner Chris Hill said. The 18-year-old Gaston resident died at the scene, according to Hill.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 7 p.m. Friday, said Cpl. Joe Hovis of South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Brown was driving a 2008 Honda south on U.S. 21 in Fairfield County when he lost control of the car, according to Hovis. The Honda ran off the left side of the road where it hit a ditch and overturned, Hovis said.

The car flipped over multiple times, according to Hill.

No other injuries were reported.

Brown was not wearing a seat belt, according to Hovis.

Information on what caused the Honda to veer off the road was not available, but the collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through Monday morning, 700 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows. Of those, 474 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 234 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

At least six people have been killed in Fairfield County crashes in 2021, and none wore seat belts, according to DPS.

