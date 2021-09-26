Lexington County man dies weeks after motorcycle crash, coroner says

A West Columbia man who was in a motorcycle crash died nearly three weeks after the wreck, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said Sunday.

Dustin Douglas Chaney died Saturday at an area hospital, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

The 29-year-old was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Sept. 5, according to Fisher.

Chaney was riding a motorcycle on U.S. 321/Charleston Highway and was turning onto Pine Ridge Drive when he collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction, Fisher said. That’s about a mile from the South Carolina State Farmer’s Market, near Interstate 26.

Chaney was not wearing a helmet, according to Fisher.

No other injuries were reported.

The wreck was investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Chaney,” Fisher said.

Through Friday afternoon, 115 motorcycle riders were among the 811 people who had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows. That’s well ahead of the 88 motorcycle riders who were killed in crashes at the same point last year.

At least 40 people have been killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, and four involved a motorcycle, according to DPS.

