Coastal SC residents prep businesses, watch churning waters as Dorian nears

Mimosas were a popular cocktail choice for diners early Wednesday in Ms. Rose’s restaurant in the Charleston suburb of West Ashley.

In the world outside the restaurant, however, Charleston County officials were bracing for Hurricane Dorian, a Category 2 storm headed toward the South Carolina coast, prompting Gov. Henry McMaster to issue mandatory coastal evacuations and reverse lanes on Interstate 26 to get traffic moving inland faster.

“We’re closing at 2 p.m. (Wednesday) so staff can get home,” said Amanee Neirouz, operations manager at Ms. Rose’s restaurant, speaking to The State by phone Wednesday afternoon.

“We try to stay open as long as we can if we have staff and it’s safe. We had a great turnout for breakfast. A lot of people have been coming in to have a mimosa and a sandwich. We did a lot of mimosas this morning.”

It was the calm before the storm.

State emergency officials have warned coastal residents to heed warnings and evacuate, concerned major flooding will cause problems Wednesday and carry into Thursday. McMaster extended the hours of the I-26 lane reversal to 2 p.m. Wednesday to accommodate still heavy traffic fleeing the coast.

All coastal counties in South Carolina are under a hurricane warning, in addition to storm surge and flash flood warnings.

“It’s a large storm and will only be increasing in size as it passed off the South Carolina coast,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello. “Just to give you an idea, outside of the center of the storm, hurricane force winds are expected to extend about 50 miles from the center of the storm and tropical storm force winds over 100 miles from the center of the storm.”

Quagliariello said it is tough to compared Dorian with past storms that have blown through South Carolina, but said the National Weather Service expects Dorian to bring “really destructive winds to parts of the immediate coast.”

“The track is very similar to Matthew in that it’s moving parallel to the coast,” Quagliariello said. “With Matthew, the center of that storm moved onshore, and it is very possible with this as well. I think we’ll see a lot of damage along the beaches and to the coastline due to the pounding waves. … We could see a lot of downed trees due to the strong winds, especially east of I-95.”

Sandbags, boarded windows in Hilton Head

The urgency of McMaster’s several evacuation warnings appeared to stop tourist destinations in the state in its tracks.

In Hilton Head, few cars were on the road. Shopping centers, gas stations and fast food joints were desolate.

A few cars had been left in the parking lots of big box stores, seemingly strategically parked away from trees that could fall.

Some stores have been boarded up with plywood with sandbags piled at their doors, including a boarded-up Enmarket on Thompson Street, where the only sign of life was a house speaker system that was still playing ‘90s music.

Hilton Head residents said they are well aware of McMaster’s evacuation order but have reasons to stick around.

Mikki Rolain and her husband, Jeff Rolain, were lounging on the patio of her restaurant Wednesday morning, sheltered from a light rain under a large umbrella.

Rolain said they were sticking behind so they could make immediate repairs to Mikki’s Cafe if a tree falls onto the roof. They will pass the time with a stack of old movies, Jenga and a deck of cards.

Rolain said she wasn’t worried for her safety. But, she said, she is concerned about the tall pines surrounding her restaurant, and the havoc heavy rains could cause if her cafe’s roof is damaged.

Rolain added that her friends are skeptical of the governor’s evacuation order after the island was evacuated last year for a storm that ultimately brought minimal damage.

“This year, I don’t think a lot of people left because of what happened last year,” she said. “It’s almost like crying wolf.”

She said her cafe has been closed three days and that the evacuation order will hurt her business.

“This time of year, you do get concerned about paying bills,” she said.

Hal Mackin was among those who didn’t evacuate Monday. But by Tuesday, Mackin said he had changed his mind.

A resident of the South Forest Beach area, Mackin said people on Hilton Head were upset about the governor’s evacuation order Sunday night, feeling it was too soon. But, he added, he wasn’t sticking around Tuesday after surveying the rising tide at Coligny Beach about mid-day Wednesday.

“I don’t want to be without electric for three or four days, trees down and the roads flooded.”

Reporter Tom Barton contributed to this report.