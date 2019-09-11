Weather News

#Hugo30: Live updates from the storm of ’89

 Nikki Naik
Journalists didn’t have iPhones, drones or Twitter accounts when Hurricane Hugo hit South Carolina in 1989. But what if they had? Relive Hugo’s arrival in real time as we retell the story of ’89 with the tools of 2019 – follow us on Twitter @thestate_hugo and here for regular updates.

September 19, 1989

Sep19ir.png
Hurricane Hugo appears to follow the same path as hurricanes David and Gracie as of September 19, 1989, although whether it will hit the U.S. mainland is still unknown. National Weather Service

  • Hugo’s aftermath hurricane follows beaten path, effect on SC uncertain

    Hurricane Hugo, potentially the worst storm to affect the Southeast in a decade, is on a track well-worn by other hurricanes that have hit South Carolina, although no one knows yet where it is headed.

    “Hurricanes respond to pressure changes aloft,” he said, “and at the present, Hugo will continue on its northwest course. But there appears to be a good possibility of a blocking action which will make its path uncertain after Wednesday. That’s the problem. When they get blocked, then you don’t know where they will go.”

    As if it weren’t difficult enough to forecast Hugo’s path, there is the additional complication of Tropical Storm Iris, which is trailing Hugo in lock-step about 650 miles to the east.

    “The forecast puts Hugo a couple of hundred miles east of Cape Canaveral at 8 a.m. on Friday,” Sidlow said. “But that forecast is for guidance purposes only and could be off by several hundred miles. Currently, we are not sure if South Carolina will be affected.”

September 18, 1989

AP_8909200373.jpg
Glenn Baxter, manager of the International Amateur Radio Network, answers the phone while manning his ham radio from a small building nest to his home in Belgrade Lakes, Maine, Sept. 20, 1989. With 2,000 members in 45 countries, Baxters network helps disaster victims obtain emergency aid and contact worried relatives. Similar ham radio operators helped victims of Hurricane Hugo in the Caribbean earlier this month. (AP Photo/Herb Swanson) Herb Swanson AP

  • Ham radio operators play vital role in crises

    Ham radio operators in the hard-hit Caribbean have been busy serving as the only link between the battered islands and a worried mainland.

    Walter Ockoskis of Columbia is one of many ham radio operators who have helped out in the last few days. On Monday, he was able to help a woman who was isolated on St. Croix, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands, get in touch with her father in Massachusetts.

    Ockoskis patched his radio through the telephone, and the woman was able to talk to her father directly.

    The role of radio operators in South Carolina would become even more important if Hugo hits the state’s coast, operators say.

AP_890918023.jpg
Wrecked and devastated homes of the Ocean Park Section of San Juan, September 18, 1989, from Hurricane Hugo. ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • Hugo slams Puerto Rico, Southeast in danger unless storm stalls

    Hugo’s 125 mph winds slammed into the eastern tip of Puerto Rico and skirted the northern coast before roaring to the west-northwest toward the edge of the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

    If Hugo moves along as quickly as it has so far, meteorologists say, it should approach the U.S. coast just in time to catch a ride on a huge current of air that will probably guide it to a landfall somewhere between northern Florida and southern North Carolina.

AP_890920056.jpg
Damaged homes on the east coast of Guadeloupe, after Hurricane Hugo hit the area. Hugo reportedly killed five and left at least 10,000 homeless on the Caribbean island. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • Hugo takes aim at Puerto Rico

    Hurricane Hugo smashed into the U.S. Virgin Islands and was on a collision course with Puerto Rico late Sunday after ripping through the Caribbean with 140 mph winds and leaving at least six people dead.

    The islands of Guadeloupe, Montserrat, Martinique, St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. Francois were particularly affected.

    The major of the village of St. Francois, Ernest Moutoussamy, said on Radio Caribe Internationale that “There’s nothing left of St. Francois.”

September 17, 1989

Sep17 - Hurricane Hugo NWS
With 140 mph winds, Hurricane Hugo crossed Guadeloupe around 1 a.m. on September 17, 1989. National Weather Service

  • Caribbean islands cautious of Hugo

    The National Weather Service in Miami issues hurricane warnings Saturday for the U.S. Virgin Islands and for Puerto Rico, which previously had been on a hurricane watch. The warnings were posted from Martinique northward and westward through Puerto Rico, including the British Virgin Islands and St. Martin and surrounding islands.

September 16, 1989

September 15, 1989

September 14, 1989

September 11, 1989

  • The eighth tropical storm of the season has formed off coast of West Africa. Its name: Hugo. Forecasters are watching closely.
