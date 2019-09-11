Hugo30: Live updates from the storm of ’89

Journalists didn’t have iPhones, drones or Twitter accounts when Hurricane Hugo hit South Carolina in 1989. But what if they had?
Double trouble in the Atlantic? Trailing behind #HurricaneHugo is Tropical Storm #Iris, which could also become a hurricane. “They can both exist at the same time if they don’t get too close... If they get too close, one will sap the strength of the other.” #Hugo30pic.twitter.com/EKSjN0R8Zz
Most of this season’s $115 million tobacco crop is already harvested and in some places, plowed. Power outages from Hugo’s landfall could hurt growers if they have leaf curing in their barns. #Hugo30#HurricaneHugopic.twitter.com/8SD4ZKjqFf
Hurricane Hugo, potentially the worst storm to affect the Southeast in a decade, is on a track well-worn by other hurricanes that have hit South Carolina, although no one knows yet where it is headed.
“Hurricanes respond to pressure changes aloft,” he said, “and at the present, Hugo will continue on its northwest course. But there appears to be a good possibility of a blocking action which will make its path uncertain after Wednesday. That’s the problem. When they get blocked, then you don’t know where they will go.”
As if it weren’t difficult enough to forecast Hugo’s path, there is the additional complication of Tropical Storm Iris, which is trailing Hugo in lock-step about 650 miles to the east.
“The forecast puts Hugo a couple of hundred miles east of Cape Canaveral at 8 a.m. on Friday,” Sidlow said. “But that forecast is for guidance purposes only and could be off by several hundred miles. Currently, we are not sure if South Carolina will be affected.”
Ham radio operators in the hard-hit Caribbean have been busy serving as the only link between the battered islands and a worried mainland.
Walter Ockoskis of Columbia is one of many ham radio operators who have helped out in the last few days. On Monday, he was able to help a woman who was isolated on St. Croix, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands, get in touch with her father in Massachusetts.
Ockoskis patched his radio through the telephone, and the woman was able to talk to her father directly.
The role of radio operators in South Carolina would become even more important if Hugo hits the state’s coast, operators say.
.@NHC_Atlantic meteorologist Jesse Moore said it’s too early to tell if the storm “will even hit the United States (mainland). The closest we can forecast it is to be off the southeastern Bahamas by Wednesday. After that, it’s anybody’s guess.” #Hugo30pic.twitter.com/xoGDxAMqHK
Hugo’s 125 mph winds slammed into the eastern tip of Puerto Rico and skirted the northern coast before roaring to the west-northwest toward the edge of the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.
If Hugo moves along as quickly as it has so far, meteorologists say, it should approach the U.S. coast just in time to catch a ride on a huge current of air that will probably guide it to a landfall somewhere between northern Florida and southern North Carolina.
Hurricane Hugo smashed into the U.S. Virgin Islands and was on a collision course with Puerto Rico late Sunday after ripping through the Caribbean with 140 mph winds and leaving at least six people dead.
The islands of Guadeloupe, Montserrat, Martinique, St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. Francois were particularly affected.
The major of the village of St. Francois, Ernest Moutoussamy, said on Radio Caribe Internationale that “There’s nothing left of St. Francois.”
Happening Now: National Guardsmen and volunteers are driving through San Juan, Puerto Rico, issuing emergency instructions to residents over loudspeakers. #HurricaneHugo slammed into the US Virgin Islands and is now on a collision course with Puerto Rico. #Hugo30
The National Weather Service in Miami issues hurricane warnings Saturday for the U.S. Virgin Islands and for Puerto Rico, which previously had been on a hurricane watch. The warnings were posted from Martinique northward and westward through Puerto Rico, including the British Virgin Islands and St. Martin and surrounding islands.
TRACKING HUGO: The #NWS says #Hurricane Hugo crossed Guadeloupe as a Cat. 4 storm around 1 a.m. this morning, moving north towards Puerto Rico. #Hugo30
Firefighters in Lexington County have contained a pine forest fire between Springdale and Oak Grove that’s now a brush fire causing smoke and a smoke smell throughout the area, a county spokesperson said.
