Hugo deals prep football a blow

Joe Jackson/The State

More from the series Hurricane Hugo coverage from The State: Sept. 17 - Sept. 24, 1989 Read more stories from The State’s original reporting of Hurricane Hugo in 1989. From Hugo’s collision with the Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico to its catastrophic landfall near Charleston, The State kept readers up-to-date with vital news about the event that turned into the worst storm South Carolina has ever seen. Expand All

This story first appeared in The State on September 21, 1989.

With the threat of poor weather conditions resulting from Hurricane Hugo, several South Carolina High schools have moved this week’s football games to tonight, and several games have been postponed until Monday.

A number of other schools in the Lowcountry and beach areas are expected to review their situations today and may postpone their Friday night games.

As of late Wednesday, four games had been moved to tonight: Swansea at Batesburg-Leesville, Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Brookland-Cayce, North at Blackville-Hilda and Fairfield Central at Sumter.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Burke at Garrett and Battery Creek at Hilton Head games have been postponed until Monday night.

Pete Ayoub, High School League executive director, said that the league would make no blanket decision regarding games in light of the hurricane, which is predicted to hit the South Carolina coast sometime late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Ayoub said that any decision to cancel or reschedule a game would be left up to the schools involved.”

Hugo wins; we quit,” said Hilton Head coach Dan Utley of the decision to postpone his team’s game against Battery Creek. “This is the only time this season we’re going to surrender before the other team gets here.”

Brookland-Cayce coach Keith Chapman said that his school decided to move as a precautionary measure.

”After listening to reports from the national weather service, we felt like it would be best if we could play it (tonight),” Chapman said. “We didn’t want to wait until the last moment (to decide).

”They’re predicting rough weather Friday and said it could continue over the weekend until Monday. We feel it’s beneficial to the fans and the teams to go ahead and play Thursday, when there might be some adverse weather like rain, but not the wind that might come with it.”

Myrtle Beach coach Doug Shaw, whose team plays host to Manning in a game that could weigh heavily on the Region 5-AAA championship, said he thought about pushing the game up to tonight, but the idea didn’t occur until Wednesday afternoon, which he said was too late to make the move.

”A guy called me earlier today from the local paper and said, ‘What are you going to do about the weather?’ and I said, ‘The last time I checked I couldn’t do anything about it,” Shaw said. “Hurricanes should never occur on Friday during football season. They should always come on Monday or Tuesday.”

GAMES HUGO HAS CHANGED

The following high school football games have been moved because of the threat of Hurricane Hugo:

Friday to tonight



Lower Richland at Spring Valley



O’burg-Wilk. at Brook.-Cayce



Swansea at Batesburg-Leesville



Fairfield Central at Sumter



North at Blackville-Hilda

Friday to Monday



Battery Creek at Hilton Head



Burke at Garrett

Senior writer Bob Cole contributed to this report.