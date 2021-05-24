Chances of hot weather hazards increase along with the temperature in the Midlands

Temperatures won’t be the only thing rising in the Midlands this week.

The chances of heat-related health issues will also increase as the weather is forecast to approach 100 degrees in the Columbia area.

There is a greater chance of suffering either heat exhaustion or even heat stroke as the temperature hovers in the high 90s through Friday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Additionally, the air quality will also be affected, creating another health risk, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Monday.

“Latest weather forecast says things are gonna get HOT this week for the Midlands!” the Columbia Fire Department said on Twitter.

As a precaution, the fire department recommended staying hydrated. In addition to drinking water, the fire department said to eat snacks that are high in water content to help replace losing fluids in the heat.

But the best way to prevent any heat-related issues from occurring is to limit the time spent outside.

Anyone planning outdoor activities or working outside is warned to take caution. Prolonged exertion in the heat can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“If you’re outside, look for the signs,” National Weather Service meteorologist Pierce Larkin told The State. “And be sure to take plenty of breaks, drink lots of fluids, and limit exposure outside to 30 minutes.”

Heat exhaustion

The National Weather Service said some of the signs of heat exhaustion include feeling faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, pale and clammy skin, nausea and vomiting, rapid and weak pulse, in addition to muscle cramps.

Anyone suffering from heat exhaustion should get to a cool or air conditioned location, drink water and take a cool shower or use a cold compress, according to the National Weather Service. Anyone assisting someone suffering from heat exhaustion should not try to force them to drink water if they are unconscious.

Heat stroke

Telltale signs of heat stroke include a throbbing headache or confusion, no sweating, a body temperature above 103 degrees, red or dry or hot skin, nausea and vomiting, rapid and strong pulse, and losing consciousness, the National Weather Service said.

The first thing to do when someone is suffering from heat stroke is to call 911. Other steps include moving the person to a cooler place, and to cool their temperature with damp cloths or a give them a bath, according to the National Weather Service.

Someone suffering from heat stroke should not be given anything to drink, the National Weather Service said.

Air quality

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued until 8 p.m. Monday for Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Sumter, Fairfield, Newberry, Calhoun, and Saluda counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The Air Quality Index shows that the Columbia area is currently unhealthy for anyone in a sensitive group, DHEC said. That includes people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teenagers.

Members of the sensitive group are advised to reduce heavy or prolonged exertion, and watch for symptoms including coughing or shortness of breath, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“It’s OK to be active outside, but take more breaks and do less intense activities,” the EPA said.

Sensitive group members should especially limit their exertion and exposure during afternoon and early evening hours, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat wave is being caused by a strong ridge of high pressure moving through South Carolina, according to Larkin.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s until the weekend, when there is a 30% chance of rain, dropping possible highs into the 80s, the forecast shows.

