How to stay safe in a flood, or other severe weather caused by Tropical Storm Elsa

After making landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to shift to the northeast and move through South Carolina.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. The severe weather could pose significant threats, including possible flooding and tornadoes.

On Tuesday, Gov. Henry McMaster and the state Emergency Management Division warned South Carolina residents to prepare for the storm.

The National Weather Service is among the other agencies also trying to brace South Carolinians for a worst-case scenario, offering advice and tips to stay safe during the storm.

Athos Karistinos, 13, center, and his brother, Anastasios Karistinos, 16, emerge from their family’s gift shop, Sponge Diver Supply, after helping their father fortify the windows and doors at the business on Dodecanese Blvd at the Tarpon Springs, Fla., Sponge Docks on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, where residents and business owners were preparing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Douglas R. Clifford AP

Flooding

Excessive rainfall is in the forecast, and up to 8 inches of rain is possible in the Lowcountry, while 2-4 inches is possible in the Midlands. Higher amounts of rainfall are possible in certain areas affected by storms.

The amount of rain in the forecast has caused concern about the potential for flash flooding, especially in urban and low-lying areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents who live in mobile homes or in flood-prone areas should consider staying elsewhere during the storm, McMaster and emergency officials said.

“Stay with friends and family as a first option. Go to a motel or hotel, if possible,” the S.C. Emergency Management Division said.

Emergency shelters will open if necessary.

In the case of flash flooding, the S.C. Emergency Management Division said to move to higher ground, and do not wait to be told to move.

Additionally, do not walk through moving water. Three to six inches of moving water can make you fall.

The warning also includes avoiding driving in flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely, because you and the vehicle can be quickly swept away, the Emergency Management Division said.

If there are barricades on a road, they are there for a reason. Do not ever try to drive around or move barricades.

Tornadoes

Like the rain, breezy conditions are expected, and the strongest winds caused by Elsa could occur overnight.

Powerful winds could cause considerable damage to trees and branches, which creates the possibility of downed power lines and outages.

The strongest winds will likely occur in heavier rain bands or thunderstorms, and there is the potential for a few, isolated tornadoes.

In the case of a tornado, FEMA has guidelines for taking shelter. The best options of places to immediately find refuge are an above- or below-ground tornado storm shelter, or the interior room of a well-constructed home or building, and a basement.

FEMA warned to avoid large open rooms like gyms or manufactured housing as a shelter, and said the worst places to go are mobile homes, vehicles and underneath a highway overpass.

During a tornado, the National Weather Service urges people to get indoors, crouch to the ground, and cover their heads to protect from flying debris.

The National Weather Service said to continue to monitor weather information leading up to, and during, the storm for any changes.

“Have a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place and related information,” the National Weather Service said. “If you live in a mobile home or home without a basement, identify a nearby safe building you can get too quickly, such as a church or family member.”

Knowing an evacuation route is critical.

Supplies

The S.C. Emergency Management Division has urged residents to review safety plans and make sure they have enough water and food to sustain themselves for three days, the agency said in the South Carolina Hurricane Guide. The National Weather Service encouraged people to have a supply of any necessary medication and batteries.

First-aid supplies such as bandages and anti-bacterial wipes should also be prepared, along with items like hand sanitizer and face masks to guard against COVID-19.

Emergency kits should also include flashlights, radios, cleaning supplies and face coverings. Cell phones and other electronic devices should be fully charged before the storm arrives, according to Dominion Energy.

Residents should have multiple ways to get emergency warnings, with Wireless Emergency Alerts on cellphones, NOAA Weather Radio and CodeRED Emergency Notifications among the options recommended by the S.C. Emergency Management Division.

“Heed warnings issued by local public safety officials. When you hear an official alert, take safety precautions immediately,” McMaster’s office said.