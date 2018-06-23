Candidate Harpootlian already taking cheap shots

I know it is a well-worn strategy to run against the General Assembly and make generalizations about the quality, industriousness and work ethic of its members. I’m betting it would surprise Dick Harpootlian to know that since 1997, and most years before that, the state budget has been passed and ratified before the July 1 beginning of the state’s fiscal year (“Dick Harpootlian thinks the SC Legislature is incompetent. So he’s running for Senate,”). It will likely be the same this year.
A great many people, including legislators, work odd and long hours to perform all the tasks necessary to complete this monumental effort, and the Legislature sometimes goes down to the wire to get it done, but it gets done.
I’m sure he’ll improve things if he makes into the Senate.
Frank Caggiano
Columbia
